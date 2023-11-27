Oshoala, Nnadozie Make Top 10 List For CAF Women’s Player Of The Year Award

Super Falcons duo of Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie have made the final top ten list for the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the year award.

CAF announced the final ten nominees on their X account on Monday.

Oshoala is the current holder of the award and has won it five times to surpass former Perpetual Nkwocha.

The Barcelona Femeni star won the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Spanish Women’s League title last season to make the cut.

Nnadozie has been impressive for Paris FC in the French Women’s League. She also guided her team to the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

She was arguably Nigeria’s best player at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with series of outstanding performances as the Super Falcons crashed out in the second round.

Other Super Falcons players like Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu, Osinachi Ohale, Toni Payne and Christy Ucheibe could not make the top 10 list after making it to the 30-woman list.

Randy Waldrum was also nominated for the coach of the year.

Nigerian young stars, Deborah Abiodun and Esther Ajakaye were nominated for the young player of the year award.

The Super Falcons made the final shortlist for the Women’s National team of the year award.

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony will take place in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11.