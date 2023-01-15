PHOTOS: Fire Service Reveals Cause Of Fire Outbreak At A.A Rano Filling Station In Abuja

Nigeria
By Justina Simon
Fire-Service-Reveals-Cause-Of-Fire-Outbreak-At-A.A-Rano-Filling-Station-In-Gwagwalada

Part of a filling station operated by A. A. Rano along the Gwagwalada-Kwali Expressway in Abuja was on Sunday destroyed by fire.

The incident occurred at about 4:00 pm when a tanker was unloading fuel at the station.

The fire was, however, put out by salvaged firefighters that were drafted to the scene.

When contacted by THE WHISTLER, the Federal Fire Service spokesperson, Abraham Paul, said they got a call at about 16:41hrs, and firemen from Kuje, Kwali, and Zuba divisions arrived “within 3 minutes” of the call to put out the fire and ensured that no life was lost.

According to Paul, the fire incident broke out as a result of leakages and high temperatures from a 33,000-liter capacity truck parked in front of the filling station

“The AA RANO Tanker With 33,000Ltrs Capacity PMS Park (sic) at the filling station suddenly Ignited fire probably as a result of leakages, high temperature, and/or improper earthing,” he said.

In a notice earlier sent to this newspaper, the FCT Police command spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said, “A fire incident has occurred at an AA RANO fuel station along Abuja-Lokoja Expressway. The Fire broke out while a fuel tanker was dumping fuel at the station.

“Police operatives, Firefighters, and other emergency responders are on the ground to put out the fire and ensure minimal damage to individuals and properties.”

