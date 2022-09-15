PHOTOS: Peter Obi Visits Jonathan To Seek Support Ahead Of 2023 Polls

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has paid a visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan in furtherance of his consultation with stakeholders and national leaders.

Obi who shared photos of the visit on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday said he met with the former president to exchange views on an array of serious national interest questions.

THE WHISTLER understands that Obi’s visit to Jonathan was to seek the former president’s support for his presidential ambition.

The Labour Party flagbearer appears to have also won the favour of former president Olusegun Obasanjo who is reported to be brokering a deal between Obi and aggrieved Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike.

Obasanjo who also received All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in August had declared that he does not have a favourite among candidates contesting the election, although his body language suggests he is backing Obi.