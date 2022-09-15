EFCC Arrests ‘Yahoo Academy’ Students

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two proprietors of a centre for training of internet fraudsters(Yahoo boys) and seven others have been arrested by the operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were arrested on Tuesday in Benin City, Edo State at the internet fraud coaching centre (a.k.a HK)

The owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour and seven of their “students” were arrested at the centre following actionable intelligence gathered by the Commission.

The seven others are Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede, Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip

Items recovered from the suspects include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350, phones and laptops.