EFCC Arrests ‘Yahoo Academy’ Students

Nigeria
By Munyal Manunyi
EFCC
File Photo: EFCC Operatives

Two proprietors of a centre for training of internet fraudsters(Yahoo boys) and seven others have been arrested by the operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They were arrested  on Tuesday in Benin City, Edo State at the internet fraud coaching centre (a.k.a HK) 

The owners, Osagie Ogiemwonyi and Onukwugho Favour and seven of their “students” were arrested at the centre following actionable intelligence gathered by the Commission.  

The seven others are Destiny Ohikwugbe, Chata Okoro, Ighodaro Omede,  Ehigie Idemudia, Lawrence Daniel, Raymond Ogiemwonyi Oghosa and Henry Philip

Items recovered from the suspects include a Mercedes Benz GLK, Lexus 350,  phones and laptops.

1 Comment
  1. Omame Onyebuchy says

    What has the EFCC done with all these criminals in political academy? Nigeria is dying under these men while EFCC is busy chasing boys. Snakes and monkeys are swallowing money, termites are eating up finacial documents, financial offices are burning, grasses and trees are being cut with billions and nobody is questioning that.

    Reply