PHOTOS: Underage Children Make Sales At Kwankwaso’s Ward In Kano

Underage children within the age bracket of 10 and above are selling different consumables and food stuff to address the food needs of the crowd that are lining up to vote at Malamai II PU, Kwankwaso Ward, in Madobi Local Government Area, Kano.

The LG is the home base of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

These kids were seen by THE WHISTLER selling sugarcane, oranges as well as sarchet water to buyers.

One of the teens who sold coconut told THE WHISTLER that he came to sell due to the large number of persons expected would turn up.

Some, that sold oranges expressed excitement while interacting with customers who came from crowded queue to buy stuff.

THE WHISTLER observed that the children selling at the ward were more (in number) than the adults doing same thing.

It was not immediately clear whether all the children seen selling at the venue are in school( although two of them said they were).

But the issue of out-of-school children is germane with most presidential candidates in the ongoing 2023 election, vowing to address it.

Kwankwaso himself has personally promised to build about 500,000 classrooms, if elected, so as to help cushion the negative effect of illiteracy.