Kwankwaso Denies Protest Plan, Urges Peaceful Approach To Insecurity

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The vice presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Coalition (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has dismissed reports suggesting that party leaders are planning a protest over rising insecurity in the country.

Kwankwaso described the claims as false and misleading, urging the public to disregard what he termed deliberate misinformation.

He stressed that the NDC does not support actions capable of disrupting public peace or leading to the destruction of lives and property, reaffirming the party’s commitment to dialogue and non-violent engagement.

“We do not support any action that could lead to the breakdown of public order or the destruction of lives and property. As responsible leaders, we remain committed to peaceful and constructive approaches in addressing national challenges,” he said.

Kwankwaso further emphasised that the party believes in democratic processes as the appropriate avenue for change, noting that elections remain the most effective means for citizens to express grievances.

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“As committed democrats, we firmly believe that the ballot box remains the most legitimate and effective way to seek change,” he added.

The former Kano State governor also expressed confidence that the NDC would achieve victory in the 2027 general elections through peaceful participation.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the circulating reports, describing them as attempts to mislead the public.