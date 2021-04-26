Police Arrest 3 Armed Robbers Terrorising Travellers In Oyo

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers terrorising travelers on the

Oolo Expressway, Ikoyi-Ile.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mrs.Ngozi Onadeko, announced the arrest in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Adewale Osifeso, on Monday.

He said men of the command swooped on the suspects following credible information and effected the arrest.

The CP said, “Oyo State Police Command has arrested the trio of Mohammed Ishaku ‘m’, Abubakar Isah ‘m’ and Mohammed Bawa ‘m’ suspected robbers, alleged to be dispossesing motorists and passengers of their valuables along Oolo Expressway, Ikoyi-Ile.

“The arrest was effected on April 24, 2021 at about 0900hrs, upon the receipt of credible and timely information and swift response of the tactical team attached to Ikoyi-Ile Division to the scene of crime.”

The CP said some items including 11 different handsets and other things suspected to be items collected from their victims were recovered from the suspected hoodlums.

While investigation is still in progress, it is worthy of note that one Tunde Kazeem ‘m’ who was among the victims of the robbery incident is presently on admission at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, where he is receiving treatment,” she added.

Onadeko also appealed to residents of the state to always assist the police by giving them credible information, saying the police could not be very effective without the support of the residents.