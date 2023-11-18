Police Arrest Arms Dealer, Recover 23 Pump Action, 623 Cartridges In Anambra

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra Police Command has arrested a major arms dealer syndicate in Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state and recovered 23 pump action guns and others.

The spokesperson of the command, Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed that the weapon including 625 live cartridges was recovered from the syndicate.

The arrested suspects, a total of three were reportedly known for their illegal dealings in prohibited firearms.

“So far, three suspects have been arrested in Onitsha while the investigation is being expanded,”

Ikenga said.

Recall that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu described the proliferation of illegal possession of firearms as hindering the success of the war against insecurity across the country.