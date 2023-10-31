Police Arrest Sacked Lagos Govt Employee For ‘Robbing’ Skit Maker Ekwutousi

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two suspects have been arrested by the Rapid Response squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, for allegedly robbing a skit maker, Ekwutousi Philo.

In a viral video, Ekwutousi had alleged that she was robbed by some policemen on October 20, around the Ketu–Alapere area of the state.

In response to the viral video, RRS swung into action, leading to the arrest of one Sunday Osagie and his accomplice, Ayodele Adeolu.

In a statement on Tuesday, the RRS said Osagie was an ex-spy/mechanic employed by the Lagos State government in May 2011, but was sacked in April this year for extortion and dereliction of duty.

Items recovered from the suspects are a mini-bus, popularly known as ‘korope’ in Southwest, with the registration number LA 910 FST and a Toyota Yaris Verso with the registration number FST 656 JD.

“Based on a viral video from a skit maker, Ekwutousi Philo, alleging that she was robbed on 20th October, 2023 along Ketu – Alapere Highway by some policemen, the Decoy Team of Rapid Response squad (RRS) has arrested Sunday Osagie,31, who was captured in a video with the skit maker.

“Also arrested with the suspect is Ayodele Adeolu (45) while a ‘korope’ with the registration number LA 910 FST and a Toyota Yaris Verso with the registration number FST 656 JD have been recovered.

“Sunday Osagie, was a Spy/Mechanic employed by Lagos State Government in May 2011.

“He was dismissed from Lagos State Public Service and dekitted in April, 2023 for “Absence from duty for six months without permission, illegal duties and extortion of money from innocent citizens” after facing Personnel Management Board (PMB),” RRS said.

“Commander Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed that the suspects and the recovered vehicles be transferred to the State Command for further investigations,” the statement added.