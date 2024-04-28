Ekiti: Police Nab Twins, 2 Others Over Theft Of Rice, Beans, N936,750 Worth Goods

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Ekiti State Police Command has apprehended twin brothers for burglary and stealing of food items and other valuable goods.

The command, through its Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, disclosed that two other suspects were arrested alongside the twin brothers for receiving stolen items.

The command stated, “On 25/04/2024 at about 8 AM, one Olasoji Kehinde and Olasoji Taiwo were arrested while attempting to break a shop at Mathew Street, Odo-Ado, Ado-Ekiti.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and further stated that they were responsible for the burgling of three shop in Fayemi Market at Agric Olope, Ado-Ekiti.

“At Agric Olope, they carted away two bags of rice, two bags of beans and other valuables valued N936,750.”

It was noted that “Further investigation by the Command Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led to the arrest of one Afolayan Funke ‘f’ and Nnaji Benignus Aroh ‘m’ who the suspects claimed have been receiving stolen properties from them.”

Sunday said the suspects would be arraigned in court after conclusion of investigations.