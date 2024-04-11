Police Arrest 43 Suspects, Recover Pistol, Others In Lagos

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), a unit of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested 43 Suspects and recovered a pistol in a night raid.

Also recovered during the operation were two 9mm caliber and one expended ammunition.

The command said the raid was carried out in Anthony, Bolade Oshodi and Oshodi Terminus, following credible intelligence about the activities of some criminal elements in the areas.

According to a statement, the semi-automatic pistol was recovered during a separate operation in Ikeja.

“The pistol was recovered in Opebi, Ikeja when Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi deployed a team from the squad to verify information received from members of the public. Also recovered during the discreet operation were two 9mm calibre and one expended ammunition,” the statement read partly.

The command informed that the 43 suspects are those found culpable after a thorough screening of all arrested suspects.