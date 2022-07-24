Police Deny Killing Man, Girlfriend In Enugu

55 SHARES Share Tweet

The Enugu State Police Command, Sunday, denied killing a man and his girlfriend.

The denial followed a viral video suggesting that the man and his girlfriend were extra-judiciously killed.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state police command’s public relations officer, explained this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

He stated that, “On 21/07/2022, at about 2pm, a team of police operatives serving in No. 3 PMF, Enugu, while on a routine stop and search duty at EFCC Roundabout, Independence Layout, flagged down the driver of a Lexus car.

“The driver, rather than stop, recklessly zoomed off, knocking down one of the operatives and pulled him along to a distance of about four poles before he was forced to stop by the other members of the team, who immediately went after him.

“And in the bid to restrain the driver from further escape, one of the operatives fired a knee level shot, which got him in the thigh.

“The policeman, Inspector Aneka Ndayi, who sustained severe body injuries, and the said driver, one Ogwuike Christian, were both moved to the hospital and are responding to treatment and in stable conditions.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of the State CID to investigate the incident and come up with actionable findings.

The CP urged residents of the state, particularly motorists, ‘to always cooperate with police officers legitimately performing road duties to avoid occurrence of this nature’.