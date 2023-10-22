Police Kill Suspected IPOB Member, Recover Pump Action Rifle

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A suspected IPOB ‘subversive criminal’ was weekend killed by operatives of the Enugu State Police Command, THE WHISTLER gathered on Sunday.

The operation was led by police operatives serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division and the Nigerian Police Force Special Forces working with the neighbourhood watch group on October 21, 2023, at about 10.45pm, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated in a release.

He stated that the suspect was killed at Igbele village by Amachala road in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

He added, “One pump action gun loaded with four live cartridges, three expended cartridges, objects suspected to be amulets, and one black (inscribed “Special Constabulary”) and a yellow-coloured beret were recovered from the neutralized member of the outlawed group.”

Ndukwe added that, “The feat is consequent upon the operatives’ swift response to credible information on the wanton criminal activities of the renegades, who, in their numbers, blocked the road and opened fire on them.

“The operatives, however, tactically returned fire at a superior level, leaving many other members of the subversive criminal group escaping with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has charged the operatives to up their game aimed at making the state unhabitable for crimes.