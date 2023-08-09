Police Officer Stoned To Death In Bauchi

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Police in Bauchi State have arrested three suspects over the lynching of a police constable in Konkiyel village of Darazo Local Government Area of the state on July 25.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil stated in Bauchi on Wednesday that six of the suspects’ accomplices were still at large.

He stated that the constable, Mr. Bala Magaji was on official duty in Konkiyel village when he was attacked by the mob that cut him with machete and pelted him with stones to his head.

“Three suspects have so far been arrested over the incident while six others are still at large.

“Suspects arrested have confessed to the gruesome killing of the officer with a machete, sticks and stones,’’ he stated.

According to Wakil, one of the suspects confessed that they attacked the constable in the dark and dealt him multiple machete blows.

“Other accomplices used stones and sticks to hit the officer on the head, resulting in multiple injuries and loss of blood.

“Sympathisers rushed the constable to the General Hospital, Darazo, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor,’’ the police spokesman stated.

He assured that suspects still at large would be arrested and brought to justice.

Wakil urged members of the public to be law-abiding and desist from taking the laws into their hands.