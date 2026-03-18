Police Pay N2.43bn Insurance Benefits To Fallen Officers’ Families

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The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on Wednesday presented cheques worth N2,435,421,584.11 to 1,075 beneficiaries and next-of-kin of deceased police officers under the Group Life Assurance Scheme and the IGP Family Welfare Scheme.

The disbursement, which covers policy years 2018/2019, 2020/2021, 2021/2022, 2022/2023, 2024/2025, and 2025/2026, includes payments for outstanding insurance claims that had remained unsettled for several years.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, the IGP described the event as a solemn recognition of the sacrifices made by officers who died in active service, noting that it was his first such exercise since assuming office as the 23rd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police.

He said the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force remains a central pillar of his administration, stressing that the institution must show responsibility and compassion to personnel who risk their lives in the line of duty.

“This ceremony goes beyond financial support. It is a tribute to the courage, dedication, and ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes,” he said.

The police boss extended condolences to the families of the deceased officers, acknowledging the pain of their loss and assuring them that the Force remains committed to supporting those left behind.

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He further pledged to strengthen welfare frameworks within the Force, improve administrative efficiency, and eliminate delays in the processing of benefits. According to him, efforts are underway to leverage technology to enhance record management, streamline claims processing, and ensure greater transparency.

The IGP also commended officers of the Force Insurance Unit and partner insurance companies for their roles in facilitating the payments, assuring that outstanding claims would continue to be addressed promptly.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Police Affairs, and the Ministry for their continued support in advancing the welfare of police personnel.

The ceremony concluded with a call to honour the memory of fallen officers by upholding the values of duty, integrity, and service to the nation.