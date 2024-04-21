Police Probe Death Of Man Stabbed By Officer

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Anosikwa Patrick who was allegedly stabbed by a police officer.

It was gathered that the deceased was stabbed by the police officer at the Skymall shopping mall, Ajah, on Saturday.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, identified the police officer as Inspr. Taofeek.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered speedy investigation into the matter, assuring that justice would be served.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Anosikwa Patrick allegedly stabbed by a police officer at the Skymall shopping mall, Ajah on Saturday April 20, 2024.

“The Manager and Chief Security Officer of the mall are already in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the police officer has been identified as Inspr Taofeek, member of visiting 12 PMF squadron to Lagos.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni has directed detectives of the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to ensure a speedy and diligent investigation towards ensuring that the culprit is brought to book.

“Members of the public shall be kept abreast of the investigation as it progresses.”

An X user with the user name @NotMentus had on Saturday alleged that one of the police officers attached to the Skymall stabbed his brother to death.

“Good morning sir, my brother got stabbed to death by one of the police officers attached to skymall at sangotedo Lekki

“The officer is currently on the run, his colleague too is on the run,” the X user wrote.

Responding to the tweet, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, wrote “I hope the command is aware of this. Work with @BenHundeyin, @LagosPoliceNG, and they will do the needful. Sorry about that. We will wade in, too. @PoliceNG, @FCID_ANNEX, @PoliceNG_CRU, take necessary action as well. Thanks.”