‘Failed Attempt By Impostors’ – ‘Factional’ APC Committee Denounces Another Ganduje Suspension

Some members who called themselves as the authentic members of the Ward Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC in Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa local government area of Kano state have said another suspension slammed on Abdullahi Ganduje, who had been suspended by another ward executive is a failed attempt by impostors.

Ganduje had, before the latest suspension, been suspended by another group that described itself as the authentic executive committee of the ward in Ganduje ward.

Both the local government and state executive committees had denounced the first suspension which was announced a few days ago.

The national working committee of the party also denounced the suspension which was validated by a court order obtained in the state high court to confirm the action of the ward executive.

Ganduje however obtained a counter order from the Federal High Court Kano praying the court to set aside the decision that warned him against parading himself as the National Chairman of the APC.

But earlier on Sunday, another group announced Ganduje’s suspension “for anti-party activities.”

It declared itself as the authentic committee of the party in the ward.

But a counter group on Sunday afternoon described the latest action as a grand scheme by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) which governs Kano state to oust Ganduje by all means.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER jointly signed Ahmed Muhammed Ganduje and Usaini Jibrin, claiming to be authentic chairman and secretary of Ganduje ward in Dawakin, they noted that as authentic executive members, no new election was conducted by the state or national body of the APC to herald a fresh leadership.

“To the best of our knowledge, as executive members of Ganduje ward of the APC, there was no new election of new leadership of our party. We remain the same executive of the ward,” the statement added.

The statement further said the sponsored group couldn’t do their homework properly by using a fake or uncertified headed paper on which they drew a list of non-existing party executives.

“To worsen their situation, the leader of the group who announced the purported suspension is an NNPP member who contested but lost the councilorship election in Ganduje ward”, the statement said.

The executive members therefore called on the national leadership of the party and security agencies to facilitate the arrest and prosecution of the group for impersonation.

They also called on party members to disregard such propaganda aimed at disrupting the peace of the party.