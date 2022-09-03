Police Superintendent Arrested In Enugu Over Rape Of 17-Yr-Old In Custody

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Vincent Oke, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) serving in Awgu Police Division of the state command, has been arrested by the state police command for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female detainee, one Precious Ojanukwu, on 18/03/2022.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated this in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu weekend.

According to the release, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the deputy commissioner of police in-charge of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (State CIID) ‘to conduct a thorough investigation and bring up actionable findings on the report.’

According to Ndukwe, “CP Ammani directed that the investigation be concluded within the shortest possible time,” adding that ‘the CP assured that the case will be given the deserved attention and that the ASP or any other person or persons found culpable will be appropriately sanctioned’.

The CP, in the statement, added that, “The Nigeria Police Force, which is a disciplined organization, does not condone acts against the rights and dignity of the person.”

He assured that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that justice ‘is duly served on all involved in the case’.

He advised the parties to make available all the necessary information required in the investigation.