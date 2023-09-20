Police Uncover Illegal Arms Factory In Cross River State

143 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State police command has uncovered an illegal arms factory producing guns and explosives in the Osomba community in Akamkpa Local Government of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Irene Ugbo in a statement said a team of anti-cultism and kidnapping squad raided the factory and recovered a cache of arms on Monday.

The team led by Ogini Chukwuma also recovered remote-controlled improvised explosives devices (IEDs), detonators, and several automatic weapons.

Also recovered were dozens of locally-made double-barrel guns, and pistols at the illegal arms factory while nine gun runners were apprehended.

The police said, “This is a pure act of terrorism for them to be making explosives right inside a community with highly sophisticated remote donators, indicators, and so on.

“It’s a huge breakthrough for the command and we are not relenting in our quest to rid the state of crimes and criminalities, as a matter of fact, we have taken the war to the criminals.”

Irene said the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.