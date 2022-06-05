Power Supply Woes Worsen As Electricity Allocation To FCT, Three Other States Drops By 65% To 228.63MW

The epileptic power supply situation in the country worsened on Sunday as the allocation to some Electricity Distribution Companies has dropped by about 65 per cent.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company confirmed the development in a notice issued to it’s customers on Sunday.

The AEDC said it’s allocation has been reduced from an average allocation of 650MW during optimal generation period to 228.63MW.

This means that AEDC’s franchise area which covers the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States with a total land mass of 133,000 km2 will have to manage the 228.63MW of electricity.

The notice reads, “We are aware that the instability of electricity supply has persisted. This is still due to the reduced load allocation to our franchise area. AEDC’s allocation is currently 228.63MW which is significantly lower than the average allocation of 650MW during optimal generation period.

“We wish to assure our customers that the allocation we receive will be equitably distributed while all stakeholders relentlessly work towards a lasting solution.

“We sincerely regret the inconveniences and appeal for your usual understanding.”

THE WHISTLER had on Saturday reported Nigeria’s electricity grid collapsed again making it the sixth time the country would be plunged into darkness this year.

The federal government blamed the latest drop in electricity generation in the country to partial shutdown of a gas plant.

The shutdown has caused power outage across the country.

The government said the Oben gas plant collapsed and failed to generate supply.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said this in a statement on Saturday signed by his Spokesperson, Isa Sanusi.

The statement reads, “Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you of the significant drop in load allocation to our network which has led to massive load shedding.

“Kindly bear with us as we are currently working with our TCN partners for a swift resolution.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country.”

Sanusi said the incident occurred at a time when other power plants operating on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

