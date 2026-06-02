‘Nigeria Handed Over To Terrorists’ – Adeyanju Slams Tinubu Over Insecurity

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Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has condemned the mass abduction of members of his community in Kogi State, describing the incident as another troubling sign of the worsening security situation across Nigeria.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Adeyanju accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of failing to effectively confront terrorists and criminal gangs, alleging that insecurity has continued to spread across the country while authorities appear unable to bring perpetrators to justice.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over a series of high-profile kidnappings and attacks in different parts of the country, including the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State, incidents of kidnapping in Ekiti State, and the recent abduction of a retired Army general in Katsina State.

Condemning the latest abduction in Kogi State, Adeyanju said the frequency and scale of such attacks suggest that criminal groups are operating with little resistance.

“I condemn the mass abductions of members of my community in Kogi state by terrorists. It would appear President Tinubu has handed over the country to terrorists and criminal gangs and is only interested in second term politics,” he told THE WHISTLER.

The activist questioned how terrorists and kidnappers continue to move across states and carry out attacks despite the presence of security agencies and government institutions.

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“How can terrorists be moving from state to state and abducting citizens unchallenged in a country that has a constituted government and all we hear every-time is payment of ransom or sudden release of victims of terrorism without the culprits being arrested and prosecuted?” he asked.

Adeyanju argued that the recurring pattern in many kidnapping cases across the country has been the payment of ransom or the release of victims without corresponding arrests and prosecutions of those responsible, a development he said has emboldened criminal elements.

According to him, the continued engagement with armed groups through negotiations and ransom payments has contributed significantly to the expansion of terrorism and kidnapping networks.

“The continued negotiation with terrorist groups across the country and payment of ransom by state and non-state actors is the reason terrorism is spreading in Nigeria like wildfire,” he stated.

His comments add to the growing criticism of the Federal Government’s handling of security challenges as communities across several states continue to grapple with kidnappings, bandit attacks and other violent crimes.

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Adeyanju maintained that unless the government adopts a more decisive approach against criminal groups and ensures that perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted, insecurity will continue to threaten lives, livelihoods and public confidence in the state’s ability to protect citizens.