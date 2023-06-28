Prof Nebo Becomes Pioneer VC Of University On The Niger

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Professor Ositadimma Chinedu Nebo, a renowned figure in the field of Engineering and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, has been appointed as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University on the Niger, located in Umunya, Anambra State.

Advertisement

The appointment of Professor Nebo was recently approved by the Bishop of On the Niger Diocese, Dr. Owen Chiedozie Nwokolo, who is affiliated with the Anglican Communion.

Professor Nebo, whose experience in academia spans decades, was the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti from 2010 to 2013.

He also served as Minister of Power under the administration of then President Goodluck Jonathan.

His new appointment was announced in statement by Ndubuisi Emedozi, an aide to Bishop Nwokolo.

Lady Odisa Chinyelu Okeke, was also named the Registrar of the institution which was recently licenced by the Federal Government.

Advertisement

Okeke was the 2nd Substantive Registrar of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State(AE-FUNAI) and until her recent appointment was on Sabbatical Leave at the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (KOMU) Ideato, Imo State.

The University On the Niger, which promises be a leading institution of higher learning in Nigeria, will admit students for the 2023 /2024 academic session and is expected to take off with four faculties and 17 departments under them.

The faculties include:

(1) Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry

(2) Faculty of Allied Health Sciences

Advertisement

(3) Faculty of Science and Computing and

(4) Faculty of Management and Social Sciences

The degree programs/departments are:

Medicine

Dentistry

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Public Health

Physiotherapy

Radiography and Radiation Sciences

Nursing Sciences

Dental Therapy

Health Information Management

Microbiology

Forensic Science

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Economic and Development Studies

Accountancy and

Psychology