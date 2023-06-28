Prof Nebo Becomes Pioneer VC Of University On The Niger
Professor Ositadimma Chinedu Nebo, a renowned figure in the field of Engineering and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, has been appointed as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the University on the Niger, located in Umunya, Anambra State.
The appointment of Professor Nebo was recently approved by the Bishop of On the Niger Diocese, Dr. Owen Chiedozie Nwokolo, who is affiliated with the Anglican Communion.
Professor Nebo, whose experience in academia spans decades, was the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti from 2010 to 2013.
He also served as Minister of Power under the administration of then President Goodluck Jonathan.
His new appointment was announced in statement by Ndubuisi Emedozi, an aide to Bishop Nwokolo.
Lady Odisa Chinyelu Okeke, was also named the Registrar of the institution which was recently licenced by the Federal Government.
Okeke was the 2nd Substantive Registrar of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State(AE-FUNAI) and until her recent appointment was on Sabbatical Leave at the Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University (KOMU) Ideato, Imo State.
The University On the Niger, which promises be a leading institution of higher learning in Nigeria, will admit students for the 2023 /2024 academic session and is expected to take off with four faculties and 17 departments under them.
The faculties include:
(1) Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry
(2) Faculty of Allied Health Sciences
(3) Faculty of Science and Computing and
(4) Faculty of Management and Social Sciences
The degree programs/departments are:
- Medicine
- Dentistry
- Medical Laboratory Sciences
- Public Health
- Physiotherapy
- Radiography and Radiation Sciences
- Nursing Sciences
- Dental Therapy
- Health Information Management
- Microbiology
- Forensic Science
- Computer Science
- Cyber Security
- Software Engineering
- Economic and Development Studies
- Accountancy and
- Psychology