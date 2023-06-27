‘Attack On Fledgling Democracy’ — Kamara Rejects Result As Sierra Leone President Declared Winner Of Saturday Election

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, has been returned as winner of the country’s presidential election.

Advertisement

The country’s Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh, declared Bio winner on Tuesday, saying he garnered 56.17 percent of the votes cast on Saturday.

Bio defeated his top political opponent, Samura Kamara of the All People’s Congress (APC), who scored 41.16 percent of votes cast.

“By the powers invested in me … I hereby certify that Bio Julius Maada … [is] duly elected president,” Konneh said.

But Kamara has rejected the results declared by the electoral commission.

“It is a sad day for our beloved country. It is a frontal attack on our fledgling democracy.

Advertisement

“These results are not credible and I categorically reject the outcome so announced by the electoral commission,” he wrote via his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, the European Union Observer’s Mission to the country said on Monday that lack of transparency was associated with the election.

The observers also frowned at violence that marred the election in parts of the country.

But the president has urged citizens to maintain law and order.