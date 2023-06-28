Sallah: Abuja Residents Wait For Last-Minute To Buy Rams Cheaper

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As Muslims prepare to celebrate the upcoming Eid-El Kabir festival, ram markets in Abuja experienced a decline in patronage as the Muslim faithful hesitate to purchase rams.

Advertisement

The current state of the economy, aggravated by subsidy removal, has led to a rise in food prices, particularly for rams, which are traditionally sacrificed to symbolize the act of devotion to Allah.

The significance of Sallah rams to Muslims cannot be overstated. It is a practice observed by both the affluent and the less privileged.

During a recent visit to the Kubwa and Gwarinpa ram markets, our reporter found buyers expressing their displeasure with the increased prices of rams compared to previous years.

Alhaji Adamu Isah, a resident of Abuja interviewed by THE WHISTLER at the popular Kubwa ram market, explained the reason for the delayed purchase of rams by some Muslims in the federal capital.

“As buyers, we are concerned about the state of the economy. Many of us received our salaries late, and some just received them yesterday, making it challenging for us. Most buyers are waiting for prices to go down before making a purchase. I have been monitoring the market since yesterday, and the current prices are almost half of what they were yesterday.

Advertisement

“Sometimes, last-minute buying pays off because the demand is much lower than the supply. There are more rams available than there are buyers in the market, so we want to take advantage of that. I am considering coming back tomorrow morning. I believe that the recent fuel subsidy removal also contributed to the high cost of rams,” Isah added.

He further advised fellow Muslims to celebrate within their means, stating, “Sallah should be celebrated based on one’s capability. As long as we are alive, we will continue to celebrate Sallah. My Muslim brothers should celebrate it modestly, following the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad Sallallahu ‘alayhi’ wa sallam. Let us maintain peace and show love to our Christian brothers.”

Abdullahi Idris Adam, another resident who purchased 50 rams, said when an act is done for the sake of God, economic considerations should not matter.

“When you do something for God or in the name of Allah, which is what we are celebrating, you don’t look at the economy as long as you are blessed and able to afford it. There are people in this country who are wealthier than the entire nation, so I am content with the situation. I have no complaints.”

Explaining his decision to buy rams at the last minute, Adam said, “I didn’t want to buy them too early and distribute them (rams) to people who might struggle to take care of them for an extended period before slaughtering them. So, the people receiving the rams from me today will definitely slaughter them tomorrow.”

Advertisement

On the high cost of rams, Adam said: “The economy has changed, with the removal of subsidies and increased transportation costs. Rams are transported from various parts of the North, which inevitably results in higher prices compared to last year.”

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming celebration, Adam remarked, “We have been praying, and our prayers have been answered. This Sallah will be peaceful and enjoyable. Everyone will be happy.

“I advise my Muslim brothers to celebrate the occasion Islamically, the way we are asked to. For those who will slaughter the ram, they have regulations they are to follow before slaughtering the ram so that they can be rewarded for it because every worshipper is expected to be rewarded.

“They shouldn’t go about throwing parties, drinking, and smoking because it’s not part of the celebration. We are expected to celebrate it religiously, reading our Quran, visiting family and friends, cooking food, and sharing it with the needy and the poor. This is all we are taught to do.”

Another buyer who gave his name as Bashir Mohammed said he couldn’t travel home to celebrate due to the price of petrol.

“Last year I did Sallah in Kebbi State but this year I’m doing it here in Abuja because of the fuel subsidy removal. I can’t drive my car to my state with this high cost of fuel.”

Advertisement

Mohammed added, “I’m yet to buy a ram because of the price the sellers are calling. Imagine one ram going for N150,000, N200,000, and even for N300,000.

“In some cases, it’s always cheaper when you buy late, and you know that the sellers come from different states to sell here and they won’t want to take them back.”