Reno Omokri Under Attack For Calling Sociology ‘Useless Course’

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has come under attack for what many have considered as a wild claim that “sociology is a useless course.”

Some Sociologists who spoke with THE WHISTLER said Omokri spoke out of ignorance noting that the relevance of the course cannot be overemphasised.

Reno, a former presidential aide during former President Goodluck had said on X formerly known as Twitter that, “Instead of spending four years reading a course like sociology, philosophy, anthropology, political science, library science and so on at university, just go and learn a high income skill.”

According to him, courses like nursing, cloud computing, blockchain engineering, artificial intelligence, web design, coding, programming, ethical hacking, and analytics, which can be studied between six and eighteen months are more beneficial.

“You will earn more in a lifetime than most university graduates. The world has changed. Many university courses have expired. They belong in a museum. Maybe a few people can read them to preserve some knowledge. But when you have hundreds of thousands studying them at degree level, they will never find real life applicable jobs for those degrees. And they and their courses end up being a drain on society.

“Get a skill instead of a semi-useless degree! And stop looking for loopholes. Those courses are dead and gone. They are like aerial cameramen.

“You cannot streamline an aerial cameraperson to compete with a drone. Accept reality and make better educational choices, and stop putting good money behind lost causes. Truth is bitter, but better,” Omokri said.

Those who spoke to THE WHISTLER, considered his claim fallacious and expressed their disapproval.

Nathan Yakubu Watiwari, a Chief Superintendent of Fire (CSF), who is currently the State Controller, Federal Fire Service Adamawa Command, in Adamawa State, said he personally applied to study sociology and was glad to gain admission.

According to CSF Watiwari, it was the study of Sociology and Anthropology that earned him the position he is occupying.

“I remember during my interview in Abuja, the person interviewing me only asked me one question. And the question was: ‘Is it true that sociologists study human behaviour?’ I smiled and said, ‘yes’. And when I started explaining to him, he interrupted me and said ‘Congratulations.’ That was how I got the job.”

Speaking about the relevance of Sociology to the work he is currently doing, the firefighter said: “I work under the Federal Ministry of Interior which comprises of Federal Fire Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps.

“We are all classified under paramilitary units that deal with human beings directly. And for you to deal with humans, you must understand them better in all aspects.

“As I said, the study of human behaviour is paramount in the study of sociology. For example as a fireman, if there is any outbreak of fire in the society, it creates panic in the society, creating fear.

“So how did I discover all these? It’s because I studied their behaviour in that area. This was why during my lecture in NYSC orientation camp, school, market, motor park etc, I always stressed the issue of panic.

“If you are afraid during any outbreak of fire, you might not be able to control it, and it will lead to further damage and loss of lives.

“Sociology helps me to understand how people behave in every situation,” he said.

Another sociologist, who simply identified herself as Oluwaniyi, and works with the Federal Ministry Of Women Affairs in the Child Department, said, “Reno!!! Sociology is the mother of all!

“As a civil servant working in the child department, you have to be a sociologist to be a director in my department.”

Also, a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), who craved anonymity due to the nature of her work, said she studied Sociology and is studying Criminology and Security Studies at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

“When I learnt the organisation (NSCDC) was recruiting, I applied, and during the exams I was one of the best. And given that sociology encompasses all aspects of life, I was able to scale high. I also had other opportunities due to the fact that sociology is multidisciplinary.

“In all I thank God and I don’t regret studying sociology as a course.”

Ogbu Gérard Agada on the other hand, didn’t find Omokri’s claims funny saying due to the relevance of Sociology, he went back to study M.Sc Medical Sociology after obtaining his degree in Sociology.

He said with the knowledge of sociology, one will have a different attitude towards work ethics, human relations, besides job satisfaction.

Agada said he works with University of Maiduguri, Centre for Remedial Studies and he values his course of study because “it has many disciplines. Our course is not useless at all, it’s just that we are in a failed country,” he said.

He further said with sociology, one can work in many places like: “Hospital – Neuro, traditional medicine or even laboratory. You can also work as an Administrator.

“With my little knowledge, if you really want to have a perfect idea about human relations, the society and also human existence, have a study in sociology and also, at least go further to M.Sc.

“The relationship between human beings and our immediate environment is well guided in sociology too. So no course can give you a clear definition of human relations with the environment and also nature like Sociology.

“So please do away with the ideology that our course is useless or not valued. Sociology is very broad with very many disciplines that are of utmost interest.”

Mr Ogbu Gérard Agada