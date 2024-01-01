Residents Lament As Fire Guts Enugu Market On New Year’s Eve

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Orba Market, located at Orba community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was gutted by fire on New Year’s eve.

The affected area, according to a resident Chigbo Odegba, are stores where foams, gallons, drinks, provisions and other materials are being sold.

“It started around midnight,” says Chinyere Eze, a resident. “Millions of naira lost. It is a pity because the shop owners were not around. All the goods in the affected shops were destroyed. It is a sad New Year for us. The incident occurred along Obollo road.”

The Chief Fire Officer of the state, Engr Daniel Ohaa, confirmed the incident. He said the state Fire Service operatives deployed two trucks that quenched the fire.

He said, “It was a midnight fire incident. We got the information, and our office in Udenu responded swiftly, and extinguished the fire from destroying more property. Much was destroyed, and much saved.

“It’s fortunate that we have an office close to Orba. It was significant for the rescue operations. We thank residents that contacted us, and I commend our operatives that responded swiftly.”