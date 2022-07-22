Residents Of Enugu Ignore Simon Ekpa’s Sit-At-Home Order

Residents of Enugu metropolis and its environs, Friday, went about their normal businesses in defiance of the sit-at-home order declared by Simon Ekpa, a self-styled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Ekpa, a Finland-based lawyer, had Thursday announced the sit-at-home in honour of about fourteen youths allegedly killed by the Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo State.

The Department of State Services, however, claimed to have killed the youths, whom they alleged were members of the Eastern Security Network. News mediums had earlier reported that the deceased were returning from a wedding when they were killed.

A visit to various motor parks in the state showed that there were businesses as usual. Banks and schools were also fully operational.

Jude Ozioko, a civil servant, said, “I’m not even aware . It was when I got to the office that I was told.

“Definitely, we can’t obey all these orders all the time. South-East is collapsing by the day.”

A transporter, Ogbu Joe, said, ” I heard about it yesterday. But this morning, I observed that people were going to their places of businesses. That is why I came out to work.”

A school proprietor at Nsukka, Maduka Eze, told our correspondent that, “As you can see, we are teaching, so, it means that residents ignored Simon Ekpa.”

Other respondents were of the opinion that sit-at-orders in South East have become too rampart and causing economic losses.

The order was declared in solidarity with the detained leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Though it has been slated for observation on the days Kanu would be appearing in court, Mondays in most states in South East are work-free following criminal activities perpetrated on Mondays by unknown gunmen.