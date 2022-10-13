Rico Swavey: MI Abaga, Ebuka, Beverly Naya, Others React To Death Of Ex-BBNaija Star

Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to mourn over the death of Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, who was recently involved in a ghastly car accident.
Rico Swavey, a season three BBNaija housemate, died two days after the incident that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11.
He had been placed on life support in the hospital while his management and friend, Tobi Bakre, made public appeals on social media for funds to save his life.
Reacting to his death, some celebrities who took to social media described the sad development as ‘heartbreaking’. Some of them described him as the ‘Real one’ and a ‘Sweet soul’.
The 29-year-old reality star was one of the BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemates in 2018.
He had revealed that his plan was to use the show as a stepping stone to launch his music career and help his cousin who had autism.
Although he studied Law at Babcock University, he went into music even before the BBnaija show.
Two years back, he released a song titled ‘Afrosantana’ and was also featured on the movie set of the Tinsel and Life 101 drama series.
Before his death, he made his mark as a performing artist with several TV appearances. Below are some of the reactions to his death.