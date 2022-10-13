Rico Swavey: MI Abaga, Ebuka, Beverly Naya, Others React To Death Of Ex-BBNaija Star

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to mourn over the death of Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, who was recently involved in a ghastly car accident.

Rico Swavey, a season three BBNaija housemate, died two days after the incident that took place in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11.

He had been placed on life support in the hospital while his management and friend, Tobi Bakre, made public appeals on social media for funds to save his life.

Reacting to his death, some celebrities who took to social media described the sad development as ‘heartbreaking’. Some of them described him as the ‘Real one’ and a ‘Sweet soul’.

The 29-year-old reality star was one of the BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemates in 2018.

He had revealed that his plan was to use the show as a stepping stone to launch his music career and help his cousin who had autism.

Although he studied Law at Babcock University, he went into music even before the BBnaija show.

Two years back, he released a song titled ‘Afrosantana’ and was also featured on the movie set of the Tinsel and Life 101 drama series.

Before his death, he made his mark as a performing artist with several TV appearances. Below are some of the reactions to his death.

Was praying it wouldn’t get to this, RIP Rico. He was literally the sweetest soul, working with him on Tinsel was always such a joy. Always smiling, always joking, always laughing.



This is heartbreaking, gone way too soon.



Praying for his family and loves ones. ❤️ — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) October 13, 2022

RIP Rico Swavey



Life can be so cruel



🕊🙏🏾 — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) October 13, 2022

Death is never easy to accept…. no matter how hard we try to be strong in the face of it, it still hits a nerve…

Receive his soul O Lord and comfort his loved ones left behind.

Remind them daily that you are with them always..

RIP Rico 🙏 — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) October 13, 2022

The actual warmest human being. This is truly heartbreaking…

Rest in Peace Rico 🙏🏾 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eSZbxMpCnK — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) October 13, 2022

RIP Rico 😖💔 God help us 🙏🏾 — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) October 13, 2022

Leaving your house and going home safely is such an underrated blessing🥺

RIP Rico🕊️🕊️🕊️ — SOSO (@realsophy) October 13, 2022

RIP Rico Swavey.



Condolences to his family & loved ones 😭😭 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) October 13, 2022

This is so unreal. 💔💔

This was just on Sunday at the winners party. My Team had told me Rico was around and I immediately went over to him to say thank you for all the support and love.💔



We lost a Real one. God give your family strength to bare this loss🙏🏼



RIP RICO pic.twitter.com/uIxnQvqY4c — GROOVY 🚀 (@groovymono) October 13, 2022

Aye yi ,aye asan , just make sure you make your mark ,

Man like Rico ,

Today is indeed a sad day ,

I can never forget how wonderful , respectful and kind you are

This death was really untimely,

But it was a blessing to have had you on this earth with us ,

Rip Rico rest on 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ykBPrb3wTn — Toyin Lawani-Adebayo (@tiannahstyling2) October 13, 2022

So sorry about your death Rico. Keep resting in the blossom of our maker



Your legacy lives on. RIP Rico pic.twitter.com/47l7Ce1I1M — Niyi Lawal (@theniyilawal) October 13, 2022

Rest in Peace Rico🕊🕊🕊🕊 — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) October 13, 2022

Beautiful soul.. RIP Rico 💔 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) October 13, 2022