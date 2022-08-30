Risevest Founder Steps Down Over Sexual Misconduct

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Risevest Chief Executive Officer and founder, Eke Urum, has stepped down to allow investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct.

The company disclosed this on Tuesday as pressure on the embattled CEO intensified.

The company was founded in 2019 by three partners Bosun Olanrewaju, Eke Urum, and Tony Odiba, to help people invests money in dollar denominated assets.

“Following allegations of sexual and non-sexual impropriety from someone who can be reasonably expected to have knowledge of such, investors of Risevest have asked Eke Urum to step aside from his role as founder and CEO and an independent investigation is ongoing,” Risevest said in an earlier statement.

The company on Tuesday however said that Urum has resigned from his role.

Risevest said, “In light of allegations of abuse of power and sexual impropriety, Eke Urum, willingly agreed to step aside as the CEO of Risevest as of August 3, 2022, to allow for a six-week investigation, set up by Risevest’s investors, to run its course.

“We are committed to getting to the root of the matter and have launched a formal investigation to achieve this. The situation is being handled with utmost transparency through an independent panel with no affiliation to employees of Risevest.

“We want to assure our stakeholders and the general public that we continue to operate optimally as a company, and our customers will continue to enjoy the highest quality of services and support. Here are answers to some of the questions you may immediately have.”

“The current Head of Operations, Tony Odiba, who has been with Risevest since its inception, has been leading the company as the interim CEO, while Otasowie Evbuomwan still leads Risevest’s United States Operations. Risevest as a company has zero tolerance for abuse, harassment, and misconduct and is committed to establishing the truth of this matter while also reviewing policies to ensure a safer workplace.”