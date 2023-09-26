Rivers Police Arrest Another Suspect Of Slain Police DPO

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Police Command has apprehended one of the gang members of a dreaded cult group, headed by one Gift David Okpara also known as 2baba who allegedly killed the Divisional Police Officer in state, SP Bako Angbashim.

In a viral video seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, the captured suspect was seen responding to questions from the police and onlookers about his gang leader and how they killed the police officer.

The police had earlier declared 2baba the leader of the gang wanted and also the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara had promised a N100m bounty on information that will lead to the capture and prosecution of 2baba and his gang members.

In the four minutes 13 seconds video, when asked where the body of the DPO was taken to after he was killed, the suspect denied taking part in the killing.

“I will not lie to you sir, when they killed DPO I was not among, I was across the water when they brought the DPO I swear with Almighty God that created me.

“When they brought his body, I couldn’t even look at it I had to hide even I can take you to the place that they brought him.”

When asked the number of guns 2Baba has and who are those that supply him, he said: “I swear to you 2Baba has a lot and I think he has up to 40 and since I have been there, the person that supply him guns they only communicate on phone. Anytime he needs guns he will call the person and send money to the person.

“When he sends the money through an account, he will now inform us that the guns have been delivered and he will go and collect them.”