RMRDC Summons Meeting After THE WHISTLER Report On DG’s Alleged Refusal To Retire

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The management of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has summoned a general meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 23, 2024, to discuss issues raised by staff members in a recent report by THE WHISTLER.

An internal circular seen by THE WHISTLER on Saturday revealed that the RMRDC Director of Administration and Human Resources, Ebor N.A., scheduled the meeting for 11 a.m on Tuesday under the title “Notice of General Meeting.”

Advertisement

The meeting comes in the wake of THE WHISTLER‘s report in which staff members accused the Council’s Director-General, Prof Ibrahim Hussaini Doko, of unlawfully pushing for a third term in office after exhausting the two-term limit of five years prescribed in the Raw Materials Research and Development Act of 2022.

The link to our previous report, where staff members had also raised allegations of nepotism, financial recklessness, and indiscriminate promotions under Doko’s leadership, was shared in a staff WhatsApp group.

Sources within the RMRDC had accused Doko of maintaining his grip on the organization through a “divide and rule” strategy, promotion of cronies, and alleged bribing of federal lawmakers to prevent probes into his leadership.

In a petition cited by THE WHISTLER, workers unions accused Doko of harassment, intimidation, and victimization of staff members who raised grievances over issues such as unpaid salaries, non-remittance of pension and union dues, and questionable promotions.

Advertisement

The unions further alleged that instead of addressing the concerns, Doko threatened and issued queries to dissenting staff members who refused to withdraw their signatures from the petitions.

While Doko did not respond directly to THE WHISTLER for comments, the Council’s Director of Corporate Services, Chukwuma Ngaha, claimed that the DG had resigned on April 7 and an acting director was already in place.

Ngaha also refuted other allegations against Doko.