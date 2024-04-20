Student Loan Transformative Step Towards Sustainable Higher Education In Nigeria- Adebogun

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Proprietor/CEO, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr. Oladega Adebogun, has described the new Student Loan Scheme as a transformative step towards ensuring sustainable higher education and skill development for Nigerian students.

Adebogun in a statement signed by Dr. Elvis Otobo on Saturday commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill, noting that Scheme will no doubt provide a much-needed financial lifeline to students, enabling them to pursue their academic dreams without the burden of immediate financial constraints.

Adebogun who is also the Founder and Visitor to Caleb University, Lagos, commended the President for his numerous achievements since assuming office as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also praised the new retirement age for judges in the judicial sector, which is now 70 years.

The bill, titled “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (fifth altercation), (No. 37) bill, 2023,” was the first to be assented to by President Tinubu.

Adebogun noted that harmonizing the retirement age of judges is a move to maintain experienced legal minds within the judicial system, which would result in quality and timely delivery of judgments.

He also commended the economic reforms initiated by President Tinubu adding that the reforms, which aim to set Nigeria on a path of accelerated economic growth with a focus on productivity and ease of doing business, have already shown early signs of growth, with the Minister of Finance reporting a significant increase in foreign direct investment and a boost in job creation.

“Similarly, the improvement in statutory allocations impacted positively on Federal, State, and all Local Governments in the country. which provides them with more resources to address challenges and development projects are worthy of commendation,” he said.

The global scholar maintained that the President’s reform propelled Nigeria’s prominent international status and the strengthening of the naira.

“The country’s efforts in various sectors have improved its standing on the global stage and contributed to the strengthening of the naira against the dollar and other major currencies,” he said.