Saint-Maximin Quits Club America Over Racial Abuse

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Allan Saint-Maximin’s brief stint with Club America came to an abrupt end six months after joining the club after his children were abused racially.

The 28-year-old former Newcastle United winger signed a two-year contract with the Liga MX club in August in a deal reportedly worth $10 million, but managed just 15 appearances before his sudden exit on Saturday.

The club announced his departure two days after he revealed his children had been targeted by racist attacks.

Club America expressed solidarity with Saint-Maximin in announcing his departure, though neither party disclosed specific details about the incident that prompted his decision to leave.

The statement read: “We reiterate our strong condemnation of any act of discrimination and/or violence that violates human dignity, both on and off the field.

“We express our absolute solidarity with Allan Saint-Maximin and his family, who have the support of everyone who is part of this institution.

Advertisement

“Thank you so much for wearing our colours Allan Saint-Maximin.”

Saint-Maximin had taken to Instagram to address what he described as attacks on his children, making clear his determination to protect his family.

He wrote: “The problem is not skin colour, it is the colour of thoughts. People attack me, but that’s not a problem. I grew up learning to fight back against attacks, whether they are subtle, hidden or direct.

“But there is one thing I will never tolerate, and that is people attacking my children. Protecting my children is my priority. I will fight with all my strength to ensure that they are respected and loved, regardless of their origins or skin colour.

“So, to those who dared to attack my children, I say this: you made a mistake. I will always fight to protect my family and no person or threat will ever scare me.”

Advertisement

Saint-Maximin moved to Mexico after a one-year stint with Turkey’s Fenerbahce where he played on loan from Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli.

Hee spent four seasons at Newcastle United, scoring 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but struggled with injuries.

Club America currently occupy the ninth position in the Mexican League with five points from four matches.