Sanwo-Olu Sends Delegation To Family Of Lawyer Killed By Police

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sent delegation to the family of late Omobolanle Raheem, a female lawyer who was allegedly killed by a policeman on Christmas day.

Advertisement

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, on Tuesday said that Sanwo-Olu reinforced his stand on justice for the family of late Raheem.

Speaking during the visit, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo, SAN, was quoted as saying: “We have the permission of Mr. Governor to tell you that justice will be done in this matter. The matter will be ​​charged to court as soon as the police send us the case file. I will be leading the prosecution to show the seriousness the government attaches to this matter.”

The Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, urged the family to take heart, and prayed that God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The husband of the late lawyer, Gbenga Raheem, thanked Sanwo-Olu for his empathy. Among the delegation were the Head of Service, . Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who signed the condolence register on behalf of the government, Women and Poverty Alleviation Commissioner, Bolaji Dada and Omotoso.

THE WHISTLER had reported how Raheem was shot and killed while riding with her family on Christmas day when officers attached to the Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of the State flagged their vehicle down.

Advertisement

One of the officers stationed under the Ajah bridge had reportedly pulled the trigger at their vehicle, which hit Raheem.

According to a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the officer responsible for the shooting has since been taken into custody alongside his team members.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has also condemned the shooting and killing of Raheem, describing the incident as sad and unfortunate.