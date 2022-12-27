One Dies As LASTMA Rescues 12 Involved In Fatal Accident

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One pronounced dead as operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Tuesday rescued 12 fatal accident victims who were trapped inside a commercial bus that ran into a petrol tanker by Secretariat before Oando Filling Station inward Otedola Bridge, Lagos.

The accident which occurred around 5pm on Tuesday had the driver of a commercial bus with registration number KJA 364 YA and another 12 passengers trapped.

A statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said a preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial bus had a brake failure and ran into a tanker trailer while on motion by Otedola Bridge.

“One of the accident victims died instantly while others were handed over to Medical personnel (Emergency Responder) who came to the accident scene by Lastma Officials,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, “warned motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to always ensure that their vehicles are in good conditions before embarking on any journey within or outside the State.”