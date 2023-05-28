Sanwo-Olu Unveils Official Portrait For Second Term

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of May 29 inauguration for the second term in office, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled his new official portrait.

Advertisement

The new portrait, which is expected to be hung in all government and non-government offices across the state from Monday, shows Sanwo-Olu in a traditional white Agbada, with a carton brown handmade cap with blue stripes.

The new portrait is a departure from the previous one where the governor wears blue suit, white shirt and blue tie.

The portrait was photographed by ace photographer Ademola Olaniran.

“The portrait can also be found on all the official social media handles of Mr. Governor, Lagos State Government and websites,” Media Adviser to the governor said in a statement on Sunday.