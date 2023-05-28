Gov Adeleke Lauds Rival Oyetola, Davido As Buhari Confers National Honours On Them

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Sunday declared that his predecessor whom he defeated in the July 16 governorship election contributed immensely to the development of the state.

Adeleke also lauded the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, pioneer chairman of All Progressives Party (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, and Afro star, David Adeleke (Davido), for their contribution to the growth of the state.

The governor in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, reacted to the conferment of nationals honours on the aforementioned Osun residents.

He noted that the awards represent recognition of their noble and immense contributions to the growth and development of Osun State and Nigeria in general.

The Governor further noted that they have all distinguished themselves in different ways and areas to have been recognized by the President.

Governor Adeleke added that all the awardees are worthy ambassadors of the state and as such Osun is proud of them all.

Recipients of the National Honours Award from Osun are former Governors, Chief Bisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Senator Babajide Omoworare, David Adeleke (Davido), Olowu of Kuta Kingdom-Oba Dr Hammed Oyelude, among others.