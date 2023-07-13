Service Chiefs Promise New Strategies To Fight Terrorism, Oil Theft

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Recently appointed Service Chiefs have been screened by the Senate on Thursday where they promised to revamp the security architecture, fight terrorism and end oil theft.

Advertisement

The security chiefs who were ushered into the chamber and allowed to introduce themselves before the screening began, touched briefly on their plans to ensure the protection of the country’s territory and tackle domestic threats as well.

The upper house had dissolved into the committee of the whole after it suspended its rule to allow for the screening exercise.

Those screened were: Maj. Gen. C.G Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), AVM H.B Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff), DIG Kayode Egbetokun (Acting Inspector-General of Police), Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye (Chief of Defense Intelligence).

Recall President Bola Tinubu had forwarded their names to the Senate in a letter read on the floor by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, seeking confirmation.

Speaking during the exercise, the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar, promised to increase air power to eliminate national threats.

Advertisement

He said he will deepen the air fighting capabilities of the country.

For the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla, the Navy will tackle prevailing issues of oil theft.

He promised to leverage on inter-agency collaboration while also evolving new strategies to fight the scourge of oil theft and waterways threats.

He also said the Navy will deepen monitoring and surveillance to ensure its operations are effective.

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja noted the nation’s challenging security situation, which has impacted on the economy but promised not to disappoint.

Advertisement

He said the insecurity in the country demands new skill and proactiveness, adaptive and inclusive strategies which he said he would bring on board to tackle threats facing the country.

For Chief of Defense Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, the Armed Forces under his watch will be committed to the service of the country towards peace and development.

The Senate is meeting the service chiefs currently behind closed doors after their presentation.