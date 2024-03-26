Seventeen Jailed In Lagos For Vandalising Roofs Of Pedestrian Bridges

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Lagos Magistrate Court sitting at Bolade-Oshodi has sentenced seventeen for converting pedestrian bridges in Lagos to sleeping areas and causing intentional damage to polycarbonate roofing sheets meant to protect pedestrians from sunshine and rain when using the bridges.

They were arraigned before Senior Magistrate C.K Tunji Careena (Mrs.) of the Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile Court) on a one count charge bordering on the destruction of government property.

The magistrate sentenced them to month imprisonment without the option of fine.

Corps Marshal of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI, Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd) made the disclosure on Tuesday at the agency’s command headquarters in Bolade-Oshodi.

‘‘While it is evident to extol the successes of our enforcement operation in recent weeks against criminal elements causing hindrance to pedestrians, we consolidated on our drive by arresting 17 miscreants who damaged polycarbonate roofing sheets meant to shield pedestrians from sunshine and rain thereby turning these materials into makeshift beds for sleeping which is a clear infraction on public utilities,” a statement by Ajayi Lukman, Head, Public Affairs Unit of LAGESC quoted Cole as saying.

He highlighted that the convicts were arrested around the Dopemu, Onilekere, Airport road and Ikeja Along pedestrian bridges of the state.

The KAI boss, who expressed delight at the judgment, noted that it would serve as deterrents to others.

The convicts were identified as Kazeem Aliu, M, 36; Solomon Ikechukwu, M, 21; Babatunde Peter, M, 22; Ajayi Samuel, M, 21; Isa Ibrahim, M, 40; Useni Abdullahi, M, 52; Ayuba Rahman, M, 20; Emmanuel Samuel, M, 21; Sani Wasiu, M, 28; Uzoagba Chijioke, M, 26; Taofik Fabowale, M, 31; Ogbede Esther, F, 35; Precious Gabriel, F, 29; Akeredolu Femi, M, 35; Sodiq Oladosu, M, 20; Sunday Oyeniran, M, 21; and Oyebo Imole, M, 21.