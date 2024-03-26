Zamfara Has Become Epicentre Of Banditry – Lawal Cries Out

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has appealed to the Federal Government to assist the state in getting rid of pervasive banditry which has turned the state to epicenter of kidnapping in the north

Lawal who spoke to journalists shortly after a closed door meeting with President Bola Tinubu suggested that to end abductions in the north, the federal government must first end banditry in zamfara state.

The Governor said that the state has recently recorded several cases of bandit attacks in different council areas despite efforts of the State Government in exploring a lasting solution to criminal activities of the bandits.

The Governor stated that the State has requested more military personnel as well as the equipment that will enable the officers to function effectively enough to tackle the current security situation in the State.

“There have been several attacks in some of the local government communities. I feel as a responsible Governor, I should make this known to Mr. President, who is pleased with the discussion we have and we are looking for more military personnel as well as the equipment for them to be able to function effectively and take care of the security situation.

“Zamfara has become the center of banditry as we speak today, and if nothing is done in Zamfara state , I don’t think we will be able to solve the situation in the entire Northern Nigeria,” he said.

He acknowledged that the abducted Kuriga school children and few other victims of banditry were recovered from Zamfara State thereby spurring the state to be more proactive to change the narratives.

“Most of the guys or the girls kidnapped were kept in Zamfara state and ended up in Zamfara state that is not good for us, and therefore we’re doing everything to change the narratives and that is one of the reasons I came to see the president today.

“That is why I am here today I have informed Mr. President and I have his assurance that something drastic will be done to take care of the situation as soon as possible,” the Governor explained..

He noted the fact that the Governor does not have control over the military and the police so it remains the responsibility of the Federal Government to issue directives.

He added that the State Community Protection Guard recently launched by the Zamfara State Government was trained to collaboratively work with the military and the police adding that they have a better understanding of the terrain.