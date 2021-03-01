Six Months After Losing Cancer Battle, Chadwick Boseman Wins Golden Globe Awards

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Six months after he lost his battle to cancer, Chadwick Aaron Boseman has won a Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture-drama for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Boseman, who died at the age of 43 last year, played the character of a talented jazz musician in the movie.

The late actor was honoured posthumously for his last on-screen performance in the movie co-produced by Denzel Washington.

In 2016, Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer, but he kept it private and fought the ailment for four years.

He died on August 28, 2020, and was buried on September 3, 2020 at the Welfare Baptist Church, South Carolina, United States.

A tweet by the Golden Globe Award on Monday said: “Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes”.

