Emefiele Disowns Fake Twitter Accounts…Warns Against Fraudsters

By Olu Isaac
Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor
Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele has cautioned Nigerians against falling prey to fraudsters currently impersonating him on Twitter.

Emefiele, in a statement by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, disowned all the twitter accounts bearing his name and photographs on the microblogging site.

The CBN Governor categorically stated that he currently does not operate any twitter account, adding that those operating such handles are out to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

He, therefore, urged the general public to discount whatever messages being put across to Nigerians via the said accounts.

