Court Orders Arrest of Former DG Of National Institute For Legislative And Democratic Studies

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal Capital Territory High sitting in Apo, Abuja has ordered the arrest of former Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Ladi A. Hamalai over failure to appear in court pertaining to corruption allegations.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Hamalai over the corruption case preferred against her.

Advertisement

The presiding judge, Hon. Justice C. O. Oba, on Monday, issued the bench warrant for the arrest of the Professor following her repeated failure to show up in the court.

The ICPC Counsel had informed the court that this is the fourth consecutive time that the former DG of NILS failed to honour the invitation of the Commission to appear in the case having been properly served.

In the suit charge number: FCT/HC/CR/312/23, the ICPC is accusing Professor Hamalai of using her office to confer corrupt advantage upon herself by making a request for the sum of N12 million to rent a guest house for her office but used the amount to purchase a property for herself at Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

The Commission, in a four-count charge also accused the former DG of requesting for another sum of N29m for the furnishing of the building as government guest house.

Advertisement

ICPC Prosecutor, Michael Adesola told the court that the former DG was served the arraignment notice but was surprised she was not in court.

On her part, Counsel to Professor Hamalai, Olayemi Afolayan informed the court that her client was sick, hence the absence.

Justice Oba however ruled that having failed to appear in court, the ICPC should effect the arrest of the former DG and produce her in court at the next adjourned date. The matter was adjourned till 9th September 2024.