Logistics Issues Causing Fuel Scarcity Resolved, NNPC Ltd Assures

Oil & Gas
By Ifeanyi ONUBA

…Says Price of Petroleum Products Not Changing

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Thursday said that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

The National Oil Company said this in a statement signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye and made available to THE WHISTLER.

It said in the statement that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

It urged Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country.

The statement said, “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

“It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

“It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country.”

