Man Butchers Wife Over Alleged Infidelity In Imo

An unidentified man resident in Nekede, Owerri West local government area of Imo state has allegedly butchered his wife over alleged infidelity.

It was gathered that the man was alerted on the 10th day of April by his neighbour that his wife was having extra-materital affair in her matrimonial home.

The husband was said to have rushed home quickly and caught his wife with her lover in their bedroom while their 6 year old daughter was left alone in the living room unattended. The enraged husband was said to have used his knife to cut his wife while her lover was allowed to leave unharmed.

Reacting to the incident, the Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Henry Okoye appealed to the general public especially residents of Nekede who may have useful information about the incident to report to the nearest police station.

He said: “The Imo State Police Command is aware of the above video making the rounds on social media and wishes to state that the alleged incident has not been officially reported to the Police.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to carry out an in-depth investigation into this infuriating video and ascertain the facts.

“The Command is calling on the general public, particularly the residents of Nekede who may have any useful information about the alleged incident to kindly report it to the nearest Police Station or via 08148024755. Let us collaboratively work towards ensuring that justice prevails in this case.”