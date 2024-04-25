FG To Reform FEMD Over Delay In Emergency, Disaster Response

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Mr Felix Obuah on Thursday said the federal government is committed to the repositioning of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD).

Obuh during a departmental visit in Abuja said the development will hasten government’s responses to emergencies effectively.

“Everybody is in high spirits because President Tinubu is here for everybody, every agency, and every department.

“I promise to take all FEMD’s concerns and challenges to the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, who is changing the narrative of governance in Abuja.

“I will also ensure full implementation of the department’s budget, to reposition it for improved service delivery and effective response to emergencies,” he said.

Obuh revealed that the goal was to be abreast of the staff welfare, concerns, and the challenges affecting the smooth operations of the agency.

This, according to him, is to ensure teamwork, towards achieving the mandate of the department in reducing disaster risks and effectively responding to emergencies.

“Part of your work is risk, and most of the workers need hazard allowance and other entitlements that are not being paid”, he said.

Assuring of his commitment he said, “I am interested in what I will do to add value and ensure that FEMD works efficiently and effectively.

“I want us to work as a family; I want us to work as a team. Bring your good ideas to bear. Let us put our ideas on the table to see how we can move forward.”

Earlier, the FEMD Acting Director General, Mr Mohammed Sabo, said the department has a well-coordinated, reliable, and dependable structure and system in place for timely response to emergencies.

Sabo added that to ensure an effective response to emergencies in communities, the department has established 600 Community Vanguards and about 1000 Disaster Management Volunteers.