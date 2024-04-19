Lagos To Go Tough On Buildings Without Planning Permits After Expiration Of Amnesty Window

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State government has vowed to go tough on buildings without planning permits after the expiration of the current amnesty window opened to ease the process.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, disclosed this when he featured on a radio programme, “Build Right” on Traffic 96.1FM.

Advertisement

It would be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently granted a 90-day amnesty period to property owners and developers of existing developments (completed) across the state to allow them to obtain planning permits (approvals) without payment of statutory penal fees.

According to a public notice signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, the amnesty, which will begin on May 2 and end on July 30, 2024, serves as a relief measure from the state government to cushion the effect of the current economic hardship being experienced in the built environment.

The commissioner enjoined owners of all existing buildings without Planning Permits in the state to take advantage of the amnesty window to regularise their buildings for them to comply with extant Physical Planning Laws and avoid embarrassment.

Olumide reiterated that the 90-day amnesty programme provides reliefs in the form of a waiver on penalties that usually go with condoning a building without approval, and a 5 percent discount on payments completed within ten working days during the amnesty period.

Advertisement

He said: “Just like the birth certificate for a child and vehicle licence for a car, Planning Permit is non-negotiable for any building that must stand in Lagos State.”