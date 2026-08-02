Telemedicine Brings Specialist Healthcare To Police Officers In Remote Areas

A technology-driven healthcare initiative is helping to close the gap in access to specialist medical care for police officers deployed to remote, riverine and security-sensitive communities across Nigeria through the deployment of telemedicine.

The initiative, implemented by the HealthLink and Bridge Initiative in partnership with Australian technology firm SK Telemed, was showcased during the “Know Your Numbers” health outreach for officers at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Port Harcourt.

The programme combines routine health screening with telemedicine technology, allowing officers in underserved locations to consult medical specialists without leaving their duty posts.

Founder of the HealthLink and Bridge Initiative, Dr. Sylvia Okoro, said the Nigerian Police Force was selected as the pilot beneficiary because of the strategic role officers play as frontline responders, often serving in locations where access to doctors and specialist healthcare is limited.

“We feel that they actually represent a frontline section of the greater Nigerian population,” she said.

According to Okoro, the initiative was designed to take healthcare to officers rather than requiring them to travel long distances in search of specialist treatment.

Advertisement

She explained that through the telemedicine platform, police personnel can consult specialists in cardiology, psychiatry, endocrinology and dermatology from virtually any location.

Okoro said the “Know Your Numbers” campaign seeks to encourage officers to regularly monitor key health indicators such as blood pressure and blood sugar levels to enable the early detection and management of non-communicable diseases, particularly hypertension and diabetes.

She noted that the demanding nature of police work, frequent transfers and deployments to difficult terrains make routine medical checks essential, adding that the mental wellbeing of officers deserves greater attention because of the psychological pressures associated with policing.

Also speaking, Co-founder and Programmes Director of the HealthLink and Bridge Initiative, Seth Abolurin, said the organisation’s telemedicine model goes beyond ordinary video consultations by providing doctors with real-time diagnostic information needed to make informed medical decisions.

“Many telemedicine platforms only provide video consultations. However, doctors cannot make informed clinical decisions without diagnostic data. That is the gap our model fills,” he said.

Advertisement

Abolurin explained that the IDIS2GO Telehealth Medical System integrates portable diagnostic equipment with digital technology to capture patients’ vital signs, including blood pressure, blood glucose levels and body temperature, before automatically transmitting the results to physicians for immediate assessment.

He said the technology enables trained healthcare workers to carry out preliminary examinations in the field while specialists, whether based in Abuja, elsewhere in Nigeria or overseas, review the diagnostic data remotely and provide appropriate medical guidance.

According to him, the system offers a practical solution to the shortage of medical personnel and specialist healthcare services in remote communities where police officers are frequently deployed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Titus Ayofeji, described the initiative as a timely intervention capable of improving the health and wellbeing of police personnel.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police for supporting the programme, saying the health of officers remains critical to effective policing.

“This programme is about saving lives. It shows that the Inspector-General of Police genuinely cares about the welfare of officers. We should not walk around without knowing our health status,” Ayofeji said.

Advertisement

He stressed that healthy officers are better equipped to protect lives and property, noting that early diagnosis allows medical conditions to be treated before they become life-threatening.

“It is only when you are healthy and alive that you can effectively serve the people. The benefits of this programme are enormous because it enables officers to know their health condition early and begin treatment before complications develop,” he added.

Ayofeji noted that beyond medical screening, the initiative also educates officers on disease prevention, healthy lifestyles, proper nutrition and the importance of seeking prompt medical attention.

Dozens of police personnel attached to the SCID participated in the outreach, which organisers described as part of broader efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare among security personnel while demonstrating how technology can bridge longstanding gaps in medical manpower and healthcare infrastructure across underserved communities.