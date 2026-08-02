NDLEA Busts Cocaine Shipments Hidden In Mortar, Backpack

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 750 grams of cocaine concealed in a local mortar and the false bottom of a backpack being shipped to China and Italy through a logistics company in Lagos.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

According to the NDLEA, its operatives from the Directorate of Operation and General Investigations (DOGI) made the seizures on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The agency said 250 grams of cocaine was factory-fitted into the base of a local mortar packed inside a carton and destined for China.

Another 500 grams of the same Class A drug was concealed in the false bottom of a backpack packaged for shipment to Italy.

In a separate operation, NDLEA operatives in Rivers State arrested a 38-year-old suspected drug dealer, Ugo Gift Okonkwo, at Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, following credible intelligence.

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Okonkwo was arrested on Sunday, July 26, with various quantities of cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, swinol, tramadol and codeine syrup, the agency said.

In Anambra State, NDLEA officers conducting stop-and-search operations at DMGS Roundabout, Onitsha, intercepted a truck marked XK 131 BDG loaded with 26,000 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 3,960kg.

The truck driver, identified as 40-year-old Chinedu Nwanze, was arrested during the operation on Monday, July 27.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives recovered 331.84kg of skunk from a Toyota Sienna bus with registration number KUJ 26 DV along the Kwale-Ughelli Expressway in Delta State on Sunday, July 26.

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In Nasarawa State, a 64-year-old man, Joseph Nwaeke, was arrested on Tuesday, July 28, at Asso Angwan Muazu in the Karu area with 68kg of skunk and 29 grams of methamphetamine.

In Zamfara State, NDLEA operatives patrolling the Zaria-Gusau Highway intercepted 27-year-old Sani Umar on Monday, July 27.

The NDLEA also said its commands and formations across the country sustained their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation campaigns in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities during the week.

The sensitisation activities included lectures for students and staff of Hausawa Special Primary School, Kano; Royal Crown School, Oluyole, Ibadan; Government Secondary School, Ibi, Taraba State; and drivers at Challenge Bus Terminal Park, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Commending the officers involved in the operations across Lagos, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Nasarawa and Zamfara, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), urged personnel to sustain the agency’s balanced approach to drug control.

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Marwa called on NDLEA officers nationwide to maintain the momentum in disrupting the supply and distribution of illicit drugs while also strengthening prevention and public sensitisation efforts.