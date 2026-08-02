SERAP Demands Probe Into N6.79bn Police Funds, Missing Arms

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to order an investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving more than N6.79bn within the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs.

SERAP also called for the recovery of missing firearms and ammunition, as well as police exhibits allegedly mismanaged or released without proper authorisation.

In a letter dated August 1, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation asked Tinubu to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, and relevant anti-corruption agencies to investigate the allegations.

The allegations were contained in the latest Annual Report of the Auditor-General of the Federation published on September 9, 2025.

SERAP said the findings pointed to serious concerns over the management of public funds, firearms, ammunition and police exhibits, adding that anyone found culpable, including contractors, companies and public officials, should be prosecuted.

It also called for all missing public funds, firearms and ammunition to be recovered, secured and properly accounted for.

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According to the organisation, the Auditor-General’s report documented several alleged financial irregularities, including payments for unexecuted projects, abandoned contracts, inflated contract costs, irregular procurement, unretired cash advances, unsettled insurance claims and payments for services allegedly not rendered.

SERAP said the alleged diversion and misapplication of funds, alongside missing firearms and ammunition and the misuse of police exhibits, could undermine the operational effectiveness of the police and worsen public insecurity.

Among the findings cited by SERAP was a payment of N499.88m by the Nigeria Police Force Department of Logistics and Supply, Works Section, Force Headquarters, Abuja, in October 2022 to a contractor for the construction of Police College Phase II in Bashar, Plateau State.

The project, however, was reportedly not executed, prompting the Auditor-General to raise concerns that the money may have been diverted and recommend its recovery and remittance to the treasury.

The report also cited payments of N12.93m for the rehabilitation of Block B of the Department of Logistics and Supply building in Garki and N111.64m for the construction of 12 one-bedroom transit camp units and rehabilitation of an administration block at the NPF Pre-retirement Skills Acquisition Centre in Kudan, Kaduna State. Both projects were reportedly not executed.

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The Auditor-General further flagged N1.94bn paid for 14 contracts listed as ongoing projects in 2022, saying the contracts were subsequently abandoned and new projects awarded instead.

SERAP also highlighted concerns over firearms and ammunition at the FCT Police Command. According to the report, 42 firearms, comprising AK-47 rifles and pistols, alongside 737 rounds of live ammunition, were booked into the armoury in 2021 and 2022 but were not returned.

The Auditor-General reportedly warned that the arms and ammunition might have been lost or fallen into the wrong hands.

The FCT Command was also accused of converting police exhibits for operational use without proper authorisation. These allegedly included a Golf 3 saloon car recovered during an operation and nine AK-47 rifles recovered during operations.

The report further stated that the command failed to account for 24 exhibits recorded in its exhibit register, while auditors were allegedly denied access to the exhibit room.

Other firearms and ammunition recovered during operations were reportedly not properly documented or handed over to the keeper for safekeeping.

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SERAP also cited an allegation that the FCT Police Command released monetary exhibits worth N5.05m and several non-monetary exhibits without proper authorisation or bonds. The items reportedly included a Beretta pistol, an AK-47 rifle with 20 rounds of ammunition and two laptops.

The report also raised concerns about the storage of 10 obsolete and unserviceable firearms, which were allegedly kept in an unsecured box on the floor of an administrative office.

On financial management, SERAP said the Auditor-General found that the police paid N112.03m to some officers in 2022 to cover outstanding allowances from 2020, although the expenditure was reportedly not provided for in the 2022 approved estimates.

The police were also faulted for failing to prepare their 2022 financial statements in accordance with applicable regulations.

The report further cited a N10.08m cash advance granted to officers for office equipment and accessories for the NPF Database Management Centre. The amount allegedly exceeded the approved N200,000 threshold and was not retired.

At the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs, SERAP said the Auditor-General flagged several contracts and payments, including N438.07m for bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets and Styr Punch Vistar troop carriers, which were allegedly awarded without due diligence.

The ministry was also accused of paying N258.99m to an allegedly unqualified contractor for 10 JAC patrol vehicles for police outposts in Kano State, with the contracts reportedly awarded without due process.

SERAP further cited N18m paid for women’s skills acquisition training and empowerment kits in Ondo State without supporting documentation, including a list of participants, training certificates or training manuals.

The Auditor-General also reportedly flagged N681.41m paid by the Nigeria Police Force Insurance Unit to insurance brokers to settle beneficiaries’ claims, although the claims were allegedly not settled.

Another N1.63bn in insurance policies for 2020/2021 was reportedly left uncleared.

SERAP said the police public relations office also irregularly paid N57.48m to contractors for items including video cameras, customised umbrellas, gift bags and towels between May and December 2022, allegedly without competitive bidding.

The Auditor-General further identified N7.76m in withholding and value-added taxes that the police allegedly failed to deduct from contracts, recommending that the funds be recovered and remitted to the treasury.

SERAP said the allegations represented a “grave betrayal of the public trust” and called on the government to act within seven days of receiving or publishing its letter.

The organisation warned that failure to act could prompt it to institute legal proceedings to compel the government to respond to the issues in the public interest.

SERAP said its demands were consistent with Section 15(5) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires the state to abolish corrupt practices and abuse of power, and Section 14, which provides that the security and welfare of citizens shall be the primary purpose of government.